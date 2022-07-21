What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Chelsea could be closing in on another defender who they have chased for a while in Jules Kounde but they may need to fend off Barcelona yet again. Chris Richards is closer to a Crystal Palace swap, City have finally opened negotiations for Marc Cucurella and much, much more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Jules Kounde could finally make a Chelsea switch

Chelsea believes that their £55 million bid for Kounde is in line with Sevilla's expectations, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports. The center back has been left behind from Sevilla's preseason tour with the hopes of sorting out his future destination soon. Chelsea have been chasing Kounde since last summer with the hope that he can slot into a right center back role in Thomas Tuchel's back three, allowing Reece James to play as a wing back more. Although Barcelona haven't placed a competitive bid yet, they could still throw a wrench in Chelsea's plans to pursue Kounde as they are in contact with his camp.

Chris Richards is in London to complete Palace switch

After a season-and-a-half on loan with Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, Chris Richards will finally have a set team as he moves to Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to €20 million. He'll have €12 million of that guaranteed as Patrick Vieira will improve Palace's depth ahead of the season. Richards has already agreed to personal terms in a five-year deal. The Eagles struggled on set-piece defending last season and Richards could assist with improving that. Overall, Palace are moving in a positive direction as they've gotten significantly younger under Vieira making this an exciting project for Richards to join.

With his role at the World Cup up in the air, Richards will have the motivation to come in and hit the ground running to ensure that he stays on the Gregg Berhalter's roster. If Richards can earn a starting spot with Palace, he could likely push Aaron Long for the starting role with the United States men's national team as well.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Manchester City's first bid for Marc Cucurella rejected

With Oleksandr Zinchenko heading to Arsenal, Man City had a £30 million initial bid to Brighton for Cucurella rejected, the Athletic reports. After an impressive first season for Brighton, Cucurella has attracted the interest of the English champions, but they'll need to raise their offer after the first bid was rejected immediately. City could walk if Brighton, who don't seem to be in a hurry to sell, don't lower their asking price from £50 million. The two sides will meet for further negotiations, but if City does walk away, young left back Josh Wilson-Esbrand could get a chance with the senior side.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

PSG are in talks with RB Leipzig on Nordi Mukiele deal

PSG could be giving up on Milan Skrinar as they chase Mukuiele from RB Leipzig. The French defender already has 240 senior appearances at only 24 years old and was integral to Leipzig last season. Scoring a goal and assisting four more, Mukiele could operate as a center back or anywhere on the right flank, giving new coach Christophe Gailtier quite a presence to line up. It remains to be seen if a deal is dependent on PSG offloading players but personal terms have already been agreed upon.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.