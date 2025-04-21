Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21 at age 88 and shocked the world. The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who was named Francis on March 13 2013, was very close to the world of soccer, as he was himself a big fan of Argentinian team San Lorenzo, and a friend of some of the most influential players, such as Diego Armando Maradona.

On April 21, the Vatican announced his death, and the Italian Serie A immediately announced that all the games set to be played on the same day were going to be rescheduled at another date, later determined to be Wednesday. Players, teams and sports personalities from all over the world immediately reacted after hearing the news of the Pope's death. Let's take a look at the most notable ones, starting with his boyhood club.

San Lorenzo's farewell

Argentinian side San Lorenzo, the team supported by Pope Francis, issued a statement and an emotional video about the passion of Bergoglio for his beloved team: "He was never just another person and was always one of us. A Cuervo as a child and as a man... a Cuervo as a priest and Cardinal... a Cuervo also as Pope... He always conveyed his passion for the Ciclón: when he went to the Old Gasómetro to watch the 1946 team, when he confirmed Angelito Correa in the Ciudad Deportiva chapel, when he welcomed blue-and-red visits at the Vatican, always with complete joy... Member No. 88235. From Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Francis, one thing never changed: his love for the Ciclón. Overwhelmed with deep sorrow, today at San Lorenzo we say to Francis: Goodbye, thank you, and farewell forever! We will be together for eternity!"

Club statements from the Spanish teams

All the three big Spanish sides have issued statements regarding the passing of Pope Francis, few minutes after the Vatican made the news official.

The Italian clubs

Italian clubs are probably the ones most affected by the news of the Pope's death, as the Italian Serie A announced that games that were scheduled on Monday will be postponed. Juventus, which was supposed to face Parma on Monday, also issued a statement regarding both the game's postponement and the Pope's passing. It's still not confirmed that the Italian Serie A will be back next weekend, considering the proximity as the Vatican is located within in the city of Rome and the funerals of Pope Francis are expected to take place in the next days.

The Roman clubs

Both AS Roma and Lazio have issued statements. As the Vatican is located in the city of Rome, the two Italian clubs are likely to be more affected in the coming weeks as the city of Rome prepares to host both the funerals and the conclave that will elect the new Pope.