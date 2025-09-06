HARRISON, N.J. – As the U.S. men's national team and South Korea convene in the New York metropolitan area this week, a World Cup that's just nine months away is top of mind. Saturday's friendly between the two sides, though, will also host a reunion between two former Tottenham Hotspur figures in Son Heung-Min, South Korea's captain, and Mauricio Pochettino, now the USMNT head coach.

The pair worked together from 2015 to 2019 in North London, Son joining the club ahead of Pochettino's second season in charge and quickly becoming a fixture for Spurs. The South Korea international scored 75 goals and notched 37 assists before Pochettino was fired in 2019, his tally including the four goals he scored en route to UEFA Champions League final that year. It will not be the first time the pair will be adversaries, that distinction is reserved for Pochettino's time in charge of Chelsea during the 2023-24 season, but it is still an unfamiliar sight.

"It's not easy to see him and play against him," Son said on Friday. "When I was a little kid, he was coaching me very hard and he [made] me the player the way I am now so I have a lot, a lot of respect [for] him. It's odd to play against him. Obviously in the Premier League, we played [against him] a few times when he was in Chelsea. In the national team, it's the first time so I'm looking forward to seeing him. Obviously, we don't want to give anything. We want to win the game but it's always good to see Poche."

The feeling was mutual for Pochettino, who admitted earlier that day that he was an admirer years before they began working together at Tottenham.

"It's going to be an amazing opportunity to see each other," Pochettino said. "We really love each other. [He] was a very important player, one of the most important players during my period in Tottenham. I also was always chasing him because when I was in Southampton also, I wanted to sign [him] but he decided to go to a different club. He moved from Hamburg to [Bayer] Leverkusen [in 2013]. When we moved to Tottenham, we chased him again and we convinced [him] to join us in Tottenham. After 10 years, his relation in Tottenham is one of the best players in the world. He's an amazing player but he's an amazing person and unbelievable and yes, it's going to be really, really nice."

The pair will reunite weeks after Son completed an MLS record move from Spurs to LAFC, almost making him South Korea's designated expert on the World Cup host nation, though he admitted he is still in the early days of his American adventure.

"I've been here just three weeks," he said, through an interpreter. "There's limited things to share. This is the first time being here in this city."

The impact Son is expected to have in MLS, though, is sizable -- not only will he likely attract more eyeballs to the league as one of its most high-profile stars, Pochettino argued he further legitimizes the standard of play.

"What he's going to add to MLS, I think this type of player is going to help the evolution of the game," Pochettino said. "For sure, he's going to be an example for the teammates but also for the players who face him during the competition … If you had the chance yesterday to watch the game, Argentina and Venezuela, [Lionel] Messi's the best player in the world and if he's playing here, I think the level is really good. I don't say it's the best in the world but it can match other leagues in the world but now the addition of Son also [says] that the level is growing and the evolution is really good."

South Korea's trip marks new stage in World Cup preparation

Saturday's friendly is of mutual benefit to both teams, especially so with the World Cup in mind. South Korea is the USMNT's first opponent to have already qualified for the 2026 competition as a non-host nation and offers a different tactical challenge after spending much of the last year facing Concacaf teams, but the visitors are likely to be the first of many who hope to get a taste of North America before descending into the continent in late spring.

Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of MLS' New York Red Bulls and the site of Saturday's friendly, will not host any World Cup matches – that regional distinction is saved for the nearby MetLife Stadium, which will host the final. South Korea will be the first of several visiting national teams like Japan, the USMNT's opponent on Tuesday, to acclimatize themselves somewhat with one of the 2026 host nations. This is in addition to the work of scouting base camps for the World Cup, the Korean Football Association likely just one of several counterparts already familiarizing themselves with FIFA's list of training sites before the draw.

"Timing is going to be a little different at the World Cup so we can feel this weather right now and then in June, we can expect a little bit [different]," head coach Hong Myung-bo said through an interpreter. "Right now, we're trying to prepare for the training camps. In terms of environment, there are some candidates so we are preparing well and with the association, as well, trying to choose a base camp as well as possible. We are in the process of preparing for the base camps but we're going to have a draw on December 5 so it will be decided after that."

In the meantime, Hong said he will be using Saturday's friendly as a chance to experiment with his roster as the World Cup nears. Son's exact role for the match is unclear – he made a name for himself during his Tottenham days as a wide player, most often listed as a midfielder on South Korea's rosters during his 15 year career with the national team. This time around, though, Son was listed as a forward, forcing questions about whether or not he might be playing centrally instead. For his part, Son has no preference.

"I can do both positions well," Son said. "Both positions are my strength so whatever the team needs, I'm going to play in that position. This is going to be the decision of the head coach and I'm confident with both positions."

Instead, the player of intrigue in midfield is Jens Castrop, who could be the first dual national to play for Korea's men's national team after he filed a one-time switch as a former German youth international. Hong held his cards close to his chest on Castrop's playing time this window, but has a strong first impression of the Borussia Monchengladbach player.

"It's a short period but he's been adapting well," Hong said. "Tactically, we have been talking about movement and we give some special orders for him. How much he can play, we'll need to decide during the match but during the training, he showed a really good performance."

Much like Pochettino with the USMNT, though, Hong is not rushing things with nine months to go until the World Cup.

"The result is important, but with the result, showing the performance is important," the head coach said. "We have players with experience, also. Who we are playing with is really important so this is one of the strongest opponents we are facing. This is a strong team. It's about how we can show what we have been preparing. Of course, the result is important but we will try to get both sides, which will be the best thing for our team."