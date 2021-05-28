United States men's national team striker Josh Sargent appears on his way out of German club Werder Bremen. The St. Louis native, fresh off his best season as a pro with seven goals in 35 games, is likely to leave the club following relegation from the Bundesliga, a source close to the player told CBS Sports on Friday. Sargent was Bremen's top scorer last season and registered the fourth-most minutes.

It's unclear where his next destination could be, though other clubs in the Bundesliga have shown interest. We've also seen an increase in interest in Americans from both the Premier League and Serie A, with Spezia recently chasing American defender Reggie Cannon of Boavista.

Sargent, just 21 years of age, had five goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Bremen finished in 17th place in the league, second to last, automatically dropping to the second division. The club looked to be in decent shape to potentially stay up or play in the playoff to stay up, but four losses in their last five matches saw them jumped by Koln and Arminia. Bremen didn't win a league game after March 13, losing nine of 10.