South Africa vs. South Korea odds, prediction, line, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup begins Matchday 3 on Wednesday, with South Africa vs. South Korea one of six contests on the slate. The Koreans are second in Group A with 3 points, while South Africa are at the bottom with 1 point. Both nations lost to Mexico in World Cup 2026 group play, while South Korea defeated Czechia, with the South Africans drawing with the Czechs. Mexico have already won Group A, while South Korea would advance to the knockout round with at least a draw, while South Africa needs a victory for a chance to advance.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Estadio Monterrey in Mexico. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The latest South Korea vs. South Africa odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Koreans as -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with South Africa at +470 and a draw at +290. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any South Africa vs. South Korea picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the South Africa vs. South Korea predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start with his 2026 World Cup picks, entering Tuesday on a 21-12-2 run (+297) on World Cup predictions. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied South Africa vs. South Korea and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for South Korea vs. South Africa:

South Africa vs. South Korea 90-minute money line South Korea -160, South Africa +470, Draw +290 South Africa vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals South Africa vs. South Korea spread: South Korea -1.5 (+158) South Africa vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine South Africa vs. South Korea streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top South Korea vs. South Africa predictions

After examining South Africa vs. South Korea from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+104). Some venues and cities are more conducive to scoring than others, and Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico is one of those. The first two World Cup matches it hosted had at least four total goals, with one of them producing six goals. Even the two matches it hosted in the World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament earlier this year had over 2.5 combined goals.

South Africa is ranked 61st by FIFA, and South Korea's last two matches versus opponents outside the top 50 averaged three total goals. Meanwhile, the South Africans are extremely aggressive in looking for shot attempts as their 13 shots outside the penalty area are topped by just five other teams in this tournament. Add in the return of midfielder Yaya Sithole from suspension for South Africa, and Eimer foresees at least three combined goals scored. See Eimer's best bets for South Korea vs. South Africa at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over for South Africa vs. South Korea at FanDuel here:

How to make South Korea vs. South Africa picks

After studying the South Africa vs. South Korea matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in another two best bets, including one which returns plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for South Korea vs. South Africa? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for South Africa vs. South Korea, all from expert on an 21-12 roll on WC picks, and find out.