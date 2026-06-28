South Africa vs. Canada live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

There is no time to relax after the end of the group phase as South Africa and Canada will kick off the World Cup knockout stages on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium. Jesse Marsch's side secured qualification for the round of 32 as group runners-up despite a defeat to Switzerland in their final group match. The loss also cost them the chance to play in front of their home supporters in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, South Africa made history by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time ever. After opening their game with a defeat to Mexico and a draw against Czechia, they sealed an historical qualification after a 1-0 victory over South Korea. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch South Africa vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, June 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium-- Los Angeles, United States

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: South Africa +469; Draw +271; Canada -157

South Africa vs. Canada predicted starting lineups

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster.

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston, Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

South Africa vs. Canada pick, prediction

Canada are expected to make it to the round of 16 despite South Africa's strong start to the tournament. They shouldn't be underestimated, though. Pick: South Africa 0, Canada 2.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.