South Africa vs. Morocco: AFCON prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two teams are going for a spot in the next round
Morocco and South Africa will play in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage on Monday looking to advance to the next round. Morocco is 2-0-0 and sitting pretty with six points and zero goals conceded, while South Africa is 1-0-1 with three points and looking to jump Ivory Coast into second place.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
AFCON: South Africa vs. Morocco
- Date: Monday, July 1
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Al Salam Stadium
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
South Africa: A 1-0 win over Namibia has the team feeling good, but players surely been working on their finishing. Seventeen shots, seven on goal, and just one goal scored isn't good enough. To beat this Morocco team, they will have to be a bit more clinical against a formidable defense.
Morocco: Two straight shutouts has boosted this team's confidence on defense after a couple of rough showings. Against a good Ivory Coast attack, Morocco allowed just three shots on goal for the entire game. The team is best when pushing the ball forward and applying pressure on defense.
South Africa vs. Morocco prediction
Pick: Morocco 1, South Africa 0
