South Africa vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

South Korea and South Africa will meet on Wednesday for their last match of the World Cup group phase. While South Africa's hopes of reaching the knockout stage are hanging by a thread, South Korea are on the verge of qualification and need just one more positive result after opening their campaign with a win over Czechia before falling to World Cup co-hosts Mexico. South Korea's legendary striker, Son Heung-min, will be hoping to inspire his side to the knockout stage, where they are currently projected to face Group B runners-up Switzerland. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

Group A scenarios explained

How to watch South Africa vs. South Korea

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio BBVA Bancomer -- Guadalupe, Mexico

TV: FS1 (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: South Africa +413; Draw +278; South Korea -149

South Africa vs. South Korea predicted starting lineups

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-Hyuk, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Han-Beom; Lee Tae-Seok, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-beom, Seol Young-Woo; Lee Kang-in, Jae-Sung Lee; Son Heung-Min.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here

South Africa vs. South Korea pick, prediction

South Korea look to be in better shape after the two opening games despite losing the last one against Mexico and are expected to win and qualify for the round of 32 of the World Cup. Pick: South Africa 1, South Korea 2.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.