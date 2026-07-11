South African World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies at age 25

South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who played three games at the 2026 World Cup, has died at the age of 25. The midfielder, who was under contract with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns was a starting player for the South African national team during the opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Mexico and against Czechia, and was both times replaced in the second half while he came off from the bench in the last match of the group stages against Korea Republic while he didn't take part of the round of 32 tie against Canada.

South African Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, released a statement.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

The causes of his death are still yet to be clarified, and the police said they have opened an investigation after his body was found at a house in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, on Saturday morning. "Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," the Western Cape police spokesperson told AFP.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued the following statement. "It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic World Cup campaign. My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."

The South African Football Players Union wrote: "The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams. Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched."