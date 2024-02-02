South Korea did it again in the AFC Asian Cup. One round after a stoppage time goal to equalize against Saudi Arabia, followed by a win on penalties, South Korea once again rescued victory late on. It took a second-half stoppage time penalty, won by Heung-Min Son and converted by Hee-Chan Hwang to tie the match at 1-1. Then it was Son who delivered the game winning strike in the added periods to deliver the win.

The action is taking place in Qatar where the nation is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the third time. The tournament got underway on Jan. 12 when the hosts defeated Lebanon in the opener and now with the tournament through the group stage, it's time for the serious clashes to begin. The round of 16 began Jan. 28 with Australia crushing Indonesia 4-0. All the pre-tournament favorites, including Japan, South Korea, and Iran have made it through to the final eight and they're joined by some underdogs like Jordan who defeated Tajikistan to qualify for their first ever trip to the semifinals.

While historically the tournament has been held during the summer, due to the heat in the country, the tournament was moved to the winter of 2024, similarly to the scheduling when the nation held the 2022 World Cup. As a result, clubs will be without key players for the 18th edition of the tournament.

Bracket

Dates and how to watch

Schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2

Tajikistan 0, Jordan 1

Australia vs. South Korea 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Feb. 3

Iran vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Qatar vs. Uzbekistan, 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Semifinals

Feb. 6

Jordan vs. Australia/South Korea

Iran/Japan vs. Qatar/Uzbekistan

Final

Feb. 10, 10 a.m.

Standings

Group A Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 3 3 0 0 5 9 2 Tajikistan 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 China 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Lebanon 3 0 1 2 -4 1

Group B Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Australia 3 2 1 0 3 7 2 Uzbekistan 3 1 2 0 3 5 3 Syria 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 India 3 0 0 3 -6 0

Group C Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 3 3 0 0 2 9 2 United Arab Emirates 3 1 1 1 4 4 3 Palestine 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Hong Kong 3 0 0 2 -6 0

Group D Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Iraq 3 3 0 0 4 6 2 Japan 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 Indonesia 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Vietnam 3 0 0 2 -4 0

Group E Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 2 1 1 0 4 4 2 South Korea 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Bahrain 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group F Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 3 6 2 Thailand 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Kygrgyzstan 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Results

Group stage

Friday, Jan. 12

Qatar 3, Lebanon 0

Saturday, Jan. 13

Australia 2, India 0

China 0, Tajikistan 0

Uzbekistan 0, Syria 0

Sunday, Jan. 14

Japan 4, Vietnam 2

United Arab Emirates 3, Hong Kong 1

Iran 4, Palestine 1

Monday, Jan. 15

South Korea 3, Bahrain 1

Indonesia 1, Iraq 3

Malaysia 0, Jordan, 4

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Thailand 2, Kyrgyzstan 0

Saudi Arabia 2, Oman 1

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Lebanon 0, China 0

Tajikistan 0, Qatar 1

Thursday, Jan. 18

Syria 0, Australia 1

India 0, Uzbekistan 3

Palestine 1, United Arab Emirates 1

Friday, Jan. 19

Iraq 2, Japan 1

Vietnam 0, Indonesia 1

Hong Kong 0, Iran 1

Saturday, Jan. 20

Jordan 2, South Korea 2

Bahrain 1, Malaysia 0

Sunday, Jan. 21

Oman 0, Thailand 0

Kyrgyzstan 0, Saudi Arabia 2

Monday, Jan. 22

Qatar 1, China 0

Tajikistan 2, Lebanon 1

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Australia 1, Uzbekistan 1

Syria 1, India 0

Iran 2, United Arab Emirates 1

Hong Kong 0, Palestine 3

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Japan 3, Indonesia 1

Iraq 3, Vietnam 2

Thursday, Jan. 25

South Korea 3, Malaysia 3

Jordan 0, Bahrain 1

Saudi Arabia 0, Thailand 0

Kyrgyzstan 1, Oman 1

Round of 16

Jan. 28

Australia 4, Indonesia 0

Tajikistan 1, United Arab Emirates 1 (Tajikistan advance 5-3 on pens)

Jan. 29

Iraq 2, Jordan 3

Qatar 2, vs. Palestine 1

Jan. 30

Uzbekistan 2, Thailand 1

Saudi Arabia 1, South Korea 1 (South Korea advance on pens 2-4)

Jan. 31

Japan 4, Bahrain 1

Iran 1, Syria 1 (Iran advance 5-3 on pens)