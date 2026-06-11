South Korea vs. Czechia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11 with a pair of matchups. In the nightcap, Korea Republic will take on Czechia in a Group A contest as the nations meet for the first time in competitive play. The South Koreans advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, while this is Czechia's first appearance in the event since 2006. Mexico are the -140 favorites to win Group A in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with South Korea at +370 and Czechia at +390.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. The latest Czechia vs. South Korea odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Koreans at +160 (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line. Czechia is priced at +195, and a draw is +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any South Korea vs. Czechia picks or 2026 World Cup predictions, check out the Czechia vs. South Korea predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Czechia vs. South Korea and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for South Korea vs. Czechia:

Czechia vs. South Korea 90-minute money line South Korea +160, Czechia +195, Draw +200 Czechia vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals Czechia vs. South Korea spread: Czechia +0.25 (-160) Czechia vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine Czechia vs. South Korea streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top South Korea vs. Czechia predictions

After examining Czechia vs. South Korea from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. South Korea went undefeated across its 10 World Cup qualifiers, and their 20 goals scored were twice as many as all but one of the other Group A squads. They made the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, with their last three matches of that tournament averaging 4.33 total goals. "[South Korea] is a team that will take advantage of any chance they get, leading to goals," Eimer told SportsLine.

Czechia should also contribute to the over hitting based on recent results in their matches. Each of their last five contests have gone Over 2.5 total goals, with those matches averaging 4.2 combined goals. Additionally, these teams have met three times previously, all in friendlies, but each of those had at least three total goals scored. See Eimer's best bets for South Korea vs. Czechia at SportsLine.

How to make South Korea vs. Czechia picks

After studying the Czechia vs. South Korea matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in three best bets, including one plus-money pick and is backing one side that "will shock a lot of people." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for South Korea vs. Czechia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Czechia vs. South Korea, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.