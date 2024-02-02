South Korea are into the AFC Asian Cup semifinals and will now face Jordan after a 2-1 comeback win over Australia in Al Wakrah on Friday which was sealed by a stunning goal by captain Heung-min Son.

The Tottenham Hotspur star curled in a superb free-kick in the 14th minute of extra time to secure the Taegeuk Warriors' place in the final four but it was not without drama.

The Socceroos took the lead after 42 minutes through Craig Goodwin's volleyed effort from a Nathaniel Atkinson assist and it seemed as if that would be enough for Graham Arnold's men.

However, true to their form this Asian Cup, South Korea came up big with another late goal -- their fourth consecutive game scoring in second half stoppage time -- when Hwang converted from the spot in the sixth minute of added time.

The leveler energized Jurgen Klinsmann's side who went on to seal the win and their matchup with Jordan in the semis through Son's heroic extra time winner.

Aiden O'Neill saw red after the Aussies fell behind to make their task even tougher in a game where they only saw 28% of possession by the time the two sides left the Al Janoub Stadium field.

It was not all perfect for the Koreans as influential defender Min-jae Kim picked up a late booking before Hwang's equalizer which will now rule the Bayern Munich man out of their semifinal next Tuesday.

However, this is now a golden chance for Klinsmann and his players to reach at least the final in Qatar with Iran vs. Japan and hosts Qatar vs. Uzbekistan the two quarterfinal games coming on Saturday.