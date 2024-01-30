The Asian Cup drama ramped up on Tuesday when South Korea rallied late with a stoppage time goal to force extra time before winning a penalty shootout against Saudi Arabia to advance to the quarterfinals.

The action is taking place in Qatar where the nation is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the third time. The tournament got underway on Jan. 12 when the hosts defeated Lebanon in the opener and now with the tournament through the group stage, it's time for the serious clashes to begin. The round of 16 began Jan. 28 with Australia crushing Indonesia 4-0. All the pre-tournament favorites, including Japan, South Korea, and Iran have made it through and they're joined by some underdogs like Palestine, playing in their first ever knockout round.

While historically the tournament has been held during the summer, due to the heat in the country, the tournament was moved to the winter of 2024, similarly to the scheduling when the nation held the 2022 World Cup. As a result, clubs will be without key players for the 18th edition of the tournament.

Bracket

Dates and how to watch

Schedule

All times Eastern

Round of 16

Jan. 28

Australia 4, Indonesia 0

Tajikistan 1, United Arab Emirates 1 (Tajikistan advance 5-3 on pens)

Jan. 29

Iraq 2, Jordan 3

Qatar 2, vs. Palestine 1

Jan. 30

Uzbekistan 2, Thailand 1

Saudi Arabia 1, South Korea 1 (South Korea advance on pens 2-4)

Jan. 31

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2

Feb. 3

Semifinals

Feb. 6

Tajikistan/Jordan vs. Winner of QF 2

Winner of QF 3 vs. Winner of QF 4

Final

Feb. 10, 10 a.m.

Standings

Group A Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 3 3 0 0 5 9 2 Tajikistan 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 China 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Lebanon 3 0 1 2 -4 1

Group B Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Australia 3 2 1 0 3 7 2 Uzbekistan 3 1 2 0 3 5 3 Syria 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 India 3 0 0 3 -6 0

Group C Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 3 3 0 0 2 9 2 United Arab Emirates 3 1 1 1 4 4 3 Palestine 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Hong Kong 3 0 0 2 -6 0

Group D Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Iraq 3 3 0 0 4 6 2 Japan 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 Indonesia 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Vietnam 3 0 0 2 -4 0

Group E Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 2 1 1 0 4 4 2 South Korea 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Bahrain 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group F Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 3 6 2 Thailand 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Kygrgyzstan 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Results

Group stage

Friday, Jan. 12

Qatar 3, Lebanon 0

Saturday, Jan. 13

Australia 2, India 0

China 0, Tajikistan 0

Uzbekistan 0, Syria 0

Sunday, Jan. 14

Japan 4, Vietnam 2

United Arab Emirates 3, Hong Kong 1

Iran 4, Palestine 1

Monday, Jan. 15

South Korea 3, Bahrain 1

Indonesia 1, Iraq 3

Malaysia 0, Jordan, 4

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Thailand 2, Kyrgyzstan 0

Saudi Arabia 2, Oman 1

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Lebanon 0, China 0

Tajikistan 0, Qatar 1

Thursday, Jan. 18

Syria 0, Australia 1

India 0, Uzbekistan 3

Palestine 1, United Arab Emirates 1

Friday, Jan. 19

Iraq 2, Japan 1

Vietnam 0, Indonesia 1

Hong Kong 0, Iran 1

Saturday, Jan. 20

Jordan 2, South Korea 2

Bahrain 1, Malaysia 0

Sunday, Jan. 21

Oman 0, Thailand 0

Kyrgyzstan 0, Saudi Arabia 2

Monday, Jan. 22

Qatar 1, China 0

Tajikistan 2, Lebanon 1

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Australia 1, Uzbekistan 1

Syria 1, India 0

Iran 2, United Arab Emirates 1

Hong Kong 0, Palestine 3

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Japan 3, Indonesia 1

Iraq 3, Vietnam 2

Thursday, Jan. 25

South Korea 3, Malaysia 3

Jordan 0, Bahrain 1

Saudi Arabia 0, Thailand 0

Kyrgyzstan 1, Oman 1