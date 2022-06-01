The Brazil national team will play an international friendly on Thursday against fellow 2022 World Cup participant South Korea in Seoul. This is the first match in a busy month for the Copa America runners-up, taking on Japan on June 6 before facing Argentina on Saturday, June 11. Brazil will be the favorite in their first two games, but an injury worry for Tite could make things a tad difficult as Neymar's status is up in the air.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 2 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: Seoul World Cup Stadium -- Seoul, South Korea

TV: beIN Sports 3 | Live stream: fuboTV (get access now)

Odds: South Korea +750; Draw +350; Brazil -260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

South Korea: This is a strong South Korea side led by Tottenham's Heung-min Son, but there are also plenty of other talented players looking to improve their stock. Jeong Woo-yeong of Freiburg is a young player with a ton of talent, and Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan is also more than capable up top. But they are going to likely need to have a prolific performance in attack to win this one. Expect their defense to have their hands full with this Brazil side.

Brazil: Neymar is doubtful for this match after picking up a foot injury on Wednesday. He was seen grabbing his right foot as he fell to the turf while training in Seoul, and the team's doctor said his foot was swollen and too early to determine if he would play. As a result, don't be surprised if he is rested for this game simply out of precaution.

Prediction

Brazil get off to a quick start with Raphina scoring one and Richarlison grabbing the other en route to victory. Pick: Brazil 2, South Korea 1