Arsenal travel to Southampton for the first of two meetings with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in three days, bidding to extend their strong record of FA Cup success before they face off in the Premier League. The Gunners are FA Cup holders and have won this competition in four of the past seven seasons.

To lift a record 15th FA Cup at Wembley in May they will need to overcome a tough Southampton side who drew at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season and have beaten Arsenal at St Mary's on three occasions in the last six years. With Danny Ings back in the side they will pose a stern test for Mikel Arteta's rapidly improving team. Here is how you can watch and what you need to know.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 22 Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

7:15 a.m. ET Location: St Mary's -- Southampton, United Kingdom

St Mary's -- Southampton, United Kingdom Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Southampton +200; Draw +240; Arsenal +130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Southampton: All eyes will be on Ings as he returns to the side from a bout of coronavirus with his long-term future on the south coast very much under the microscope. With just over a year remaining on his contract he has caught admiring glances from the likes of Tottenham and reports in the British media say he is stalling on signing an extension whilst he waits to see if any interest crystallises.

"I can only say we want him to stay here," says Hasenhuttl. "We've shown as a club we want him to be here, definitely, and he's shown signals that he wants to stay with us. So I'm still positive we're fine together for future."

Arsenal: The Gunners could have a new goalkeeper in their starting line-up with Mat Ryan having joined just in time to be registered for the FA Cup matchday squad. The Brighton loanee has been signed with the intention of loaning Alex Runarsson out after his error-plagued display in an EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City. Despite a difficult season that saw him dropped from Graham Potter's side the boyhood Gooner is determined to make a success of his step up.

"That's my focus, to come in here and work hard, push each other and improve as a player and as a person," he said. "I have no doubts that I'm in the right environment to do that."

Prediction

This will be a tight game and will likely come down to extra time but a very solid Southampton side could well pull off something of an FA Cup upset and knock out the holders. PICK: Southampton (+200)

