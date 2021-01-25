Just days after meeting in the FA Cup, Southampton and Arsenal are back at it on Tuesday in Premier League action. The Saints got past the Gunners in the fourth round of the domestic cup thanks to an own goal, and both teams are counting on three points here to make a jump in the standings. Southampton are in 10th and Arsenal are in 11th, and one of them can finish the day as high as sixth if all goes well.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 26

: Tuesday, Jan. 26 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium - Southampton, England

: St. Mary's Stadium - Southampton, England TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Southampton +220; Draw +235; Arsenal +126 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Southampton +215 Bet Now

Storylines

Southampton: Where have the goals gone? The club has just one goal in its last five league games. Remarkably, they haven't recorded more than three shots on goal in a Premier League game since beating lowly Sheffield United on Dec. 13. They only got by Arsenal in the FA Cup thanks to an own goal from Gabriel. Arsenal's defense should give up chances, but unless they find some precision in the final third, it looks unlikely that they'll be able to get anything more than a point.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Arsenal: The Gunners have found a little bit of form in the league with four wins from five, but that still only has them in 11th place. On the other hand, they are only seven points from the top four and still technically in that race in a strange year where everybody is struggling for consistency. The defense has gone six games without conceding a goal scored by the opposition, but how much of that is the defense turning the corner rather than just facing weak attacks? With Manchester United, Wolves and Benfica soon, we will learn plenty. But against a struggling attack in the Saints, Arsenal could very well begin pushing European places with a win here.

Prediction

A stalemate at St. Mary's as Arsenal rescue a point late. Pick: Southampton 1, Arsenal 1

What Premier League picks can you make with confidence this week? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up more than $8,300 since its SportsLine debut last year.