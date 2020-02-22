Southampton vs. Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Southampton

Current Records: Aston Villa 7-15-4; Southampton 9-13-4

What to Know

Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.92 goals per matchup before their matchup on Saturday. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

This past Saturday, Southampton fell a goal shy of Burnley, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Villa lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.