Southampton vs. Burnley: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Southampton vs. Burnley soccer game

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Southampton

Current Records: Burnley 9-12-4; Southampton 9-12-4

What to Know

Southampton will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Burnley. Southampton will take on Burnley at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium after a week off. Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.84 goals per contest.

Southampton suffered a grim 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week.

Meanwhile, Burnley and Arsenal tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Since Southampton (9-12-4) and Burnley (9-12-4) are both at 31 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Southampton vs. Burnley
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: St. Mary's Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley have won three out of their last eight games against Southampton.

  • Aug 10, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Southampton 0
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Southampton 1 vs. Burnley 1
  • Aug 12, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Southampton 0
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Burnley 1
  • Nov 04, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 0
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 0
  • Oct 16, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. Burnley 1
  • Oct 15, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. Burnley 1
