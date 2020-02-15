Southampton vs. Burnley: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southampton vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley @ Southampton
Current Records: Burnley 9-12-4; Southampton 9-12-4
What to Know
Southampton will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Burnley. Southampton will take on Burnley at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium after a week off. Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.84 goals per contest.
Southampton suffered a grim 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week.
Meanwhile, Burnley and Arsenal tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Since Southampton (9-12-4) and Burnley (9-12-4) are both at 31 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley have won three out of their last eight games against Southampton.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 02, 2019 - Southampton 1 vs. Burnley 1
- Aug 12, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 24, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 04, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 14, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 16, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. Burnley 1
