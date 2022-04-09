The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Southampton

Current Records: Chelsea 17-4-8; Southampton 8-10-12

What to Know

Southampton will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Chelsea. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, Southampton and Leeds United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Brentford's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Chelsea took a hard 4-1 fall against Brentford.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +300; Draw +265; Chelsea -111

Series History

Chelsea have won seven out of their last 11 games against Southampton.