The Premier League returns with midweek action.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Southampton

@ Current Records: Chelsea 2-1-1; Southampton 1-2-1

What to Know

Southampton lost both of their matches to Chelsea last season on scores of 1-3 and 0-6, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while Southampton will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Southampton was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Southampton fell a goal short of the Red Devils, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Leicester City this past Saturday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Southampton is now 1-2-1 while Chelsea sits at 2-1-1. Chelsea is 0-0-1 after wins this season, and Southampton is 0-0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Chelsea When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars sportsbook odds: Southampton +430: Draw +305: Chelsea -160

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 12 games against Southampton.