It only took a few weeks for the Chelsea attack to get going. Raheem Sterling scored a brace as the Blues brushed aside Leicester City last weekend, but Thomas Tuchel will have depth issues as he looks to replace Conor Gallagher in his already thin midfield? Mason Mount can partner Jorginho, but after Mount was withdrawn against Leicester, can he be trusted with more of a box-to-box role on short rest in Tuesday's match at Southampton?

With how the Saints defended against Manchester United, they could cause trouble if they're able to isolate Sterling from the rest of the attack and hit Chelsea on the counter. Without N'Golo Kante, the Blues are suspect in defense, missing their key clog in the middle against a team desperate to show something in attack.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Aug. 30 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Aug. 30 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, Hampshire

: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, Hampshire TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Southampton +470; Draw +310; Chelsea -170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Injury updates

Southampton: Valentino Livramento is a long-term absentee for Ralph Hasenhuttl, but outside of him, the rest of the team will be available for selection. Jan Bednarek has also been linked to a move to Aston Villa to replace Diego Carlos, so he would likely be held out of the action as well if that move materializes.

Chelsea: Without Kante and Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic's return from injury couldn't come at a better time as ball progression through the center of the pitch has been an issue. Tuchel's wing backs have been strong but their crosses from wide turn into a predictable plan when Chelsea moves forward. Kalidou Koulibaly's return from suspension will also help them push forward but Southampton will be prepared to protect St. Mary's Stadium. Since allowing four goals on the opening day of the season to Spurs, Southampton have only allowed four goals in their last three matches while collecting four points.

Prediction

The Blues will find it difficult to break down the Saints for the most part, as Sterling will find space for an eventual winner. Pick: Chelsea 2, Southampton 1