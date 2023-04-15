The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Southampton

Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-9-13; Southampton 6-5-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Crystal Palace will head out on the road to face off against Southampton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Crystal Palace will be hoping to continue their 3-game streak of scoring more goals each matchup than the last.

Crystal Palace's matchup against Leeds United on Sunday was close at halftime, but Crystal Palace turned on the heat in the second half with four goals. Crystal Palace put the hurt on Leeds United with a sharp 5-1 defeat. It was an even better day for Jordan Ayew as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Southampton haven't won a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 4-1 walloping at Manchester City's hands.

Crystal Palace came out on top in a nail-biter against Southampton in their previous matchup last October, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Crystal Palace since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Crystal Palace are a slight favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +163 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

