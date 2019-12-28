Southampton vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Southampton

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-5; Southampton 6-10-3

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Since Crystal Palace's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Crystal Palace and West Ham United on Thursday, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half. Crystal Palace dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham 2-1.

Meanwhile, Southampton kept a clean sheet against Chelsea on Thursday. Southampton didn't even let Chelsea onto the board and left with a 2-0 win.

Their wins bumped Crystal Palace to 7-7-5 and Southampton to 6-10-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton have won three out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.