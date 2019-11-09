Southampton vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

How to watch Southampton vs. Everton soccer game

Who's Playing

Southampton (home) vs. Everton (away)

Current Records: Southampton 2-7-2; Everton 3-6-2

What to Know

Southampton and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Everton winning the first 2-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-1.

On Saturday, Southampton fell a goal short of Manchester City, losing 2-1.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Southampton got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • Who: Southampton vs. Everton
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: St. Mary's Stadium
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.

  • Jan 19, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 1
  • Aug 18, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • May 05, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
  • Nov 26, 2017 - Southampton 4 vs. Everton 1
  • Jan 02, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 0
  • Nov 27, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0
  • Nov 26, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0
Our Latest Stories