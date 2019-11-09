Southampton vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Southampton vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton (home) vs. Everton (away)
Current Records: Southampton 2-7-2; Everton 3-6-2
What to Know
Southampton and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Everton winning the first 2-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-1.
On Saturday, Southampton fell a goal short of Manchester City, losing 2-1.
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Southampton got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southampton have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 18, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- May 05, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 26, 2017 - Southampton 4 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 02, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 27, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0
-
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo preview
Barca is looking to end a two-game skid
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The two giants meet on Saturday in Munich
-
USWNT wins class-action status
This is a major victory in the steps towards equal pay for the defending World Cup champions
-
2019 MLS Cup picks, predictions, bets
Proven soccer model reveals picks for Sunday's MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and...
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL Power Rankings: Bayern on top
Manchester City, meanwhile, slipped after a draw in Italy
-
Rodrygo, Real Madrid crush Galatasaray
The young Brazilian had three goals and an assist on the night
-
Juventus earns UCL knockout stage spot
Higuain assisted the Brazilian to snatch three points