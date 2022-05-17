Liverpool's Premier League title hopes will remain alive if they can go to Southampton and win on Tuesday. The Reds enter the day four points back of leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, and a victory will pull them within a point ahead of Championship Sunday. Meanwhile, the Saints are in 15th place and can move no higher after this match even with an upset victory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, May 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m.

Location: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Southampton +700; Draw +410; Liverpool -275 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Southampton: The Saints have been dealing with long term injuries to Alex McCarthy (thigh) and Nathan Tella (groin), and most recently, Tino Livramento has missed time with a ligament rupture in his knee. Other than those injuries, the Saints are fairly healthy but in horrendous form, winning just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool: The only player set to miss the match due to a confirmed injury is Fabinho, with the Brazilian midfielder dealing with thigh problems as he aims to return for the Champions League final on May 28. But manager Jurgen Klopp did say that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk won't make the trip after dealing some discomfort in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

"They are both OK," Klopp told the media on Monday. "So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend [against Wolves]."

Not having arguably their two best players does open the door here for a potential let down that would see Manchester City win the title. If the Reds fail to win, Pep Guardiola's side will be crowned champions. Liverpool do have the depth to take all three points here though.

Prediction

The Reds roll with a strong first half to keep their hopes alive. Pick: Liverpool 3, Southampton 1