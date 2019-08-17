Southampton vs. Liverpool updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Southampton vs. Liverpool soccer game
Liverpool will look to get a leg up on Southampton in their first matchup against each other this year. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Liverpool will be strutting in after a win while Southampton will be stumbling in from a loss.
Liverpool gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They enjoyed a cozy 4-1 victory over Norwich City.
Southampton faced Burnley for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton took a hard 0-3 fall against Burnley.
Liverpool took both legs against Southampton last season on scores of 3-0 and 3-1, so Southampton are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.
