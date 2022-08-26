The Premier League is back in action on Saturday

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Southampton

Current Records: Manchester United 1-2; Southampton 1-1-1

What to Know

Southampton and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Southampton and Leicester City on Saturday, but Southampton stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Speaking of close games: Man United dodged a bullet on Monday, finishing off Liverpool 2-1.

Last year, Southampton and the Red Devils were a perfect match, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws. We'll see if either team manages to gain an advantage this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Manchester United

Southampton vs. Manchester United When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +315; Draw +295; Man U -125

Series History

Manchester United won five meetings and tied seven meetings in their last 12 contests with Southampton.