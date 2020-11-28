Since returning from the international break things have gone rather to plan for Manchester United, winners over West Bromwich Albion and Istanbul Basaksehir, the former result enough to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the top half of the Premier League for the first time this season.

Maintaining their winning run will be no small challenge against a Southampton side who have hit an even richer vein of form. Since losing their first three games of the season the Saints are undefeated and have won their last three at home.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Time: 9:00am ET

9:00am ET Location: St Mary's -- Southampton, England

St Mary's -- Southampton, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Southampton +290; Draw +240; Manchester United +100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Southampton: The Southampton defense this season has been one of extremes. Four clean sheets from nine games is not to be sniffed at by any Premier League club, it is just that against top tier rivals this side has struggled this season as they did last, conceding three to Chelsea and five to Tottenham.

The latter game represents something of a blueprint for Manchester United, who like Spurs have quick forwards who can dart into the space Southampton's aggressively high line leaves behind. When Ralph Hassenhuttl's side get their defensive press right they can suffocate the best sides but if they fail the Red Devils have the weapons to punish them.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Manchester United: If United are to break down Southampton, Donny van de Beek could be a crucial component to their side. The former Ajax midfielder has struggled for game time so far this season but excelled in the win over Istanbul Basaksehir, continually searching for and supplying the aggressive pass to add zip to his side's attack.

With the Dutch international, a more defensive-minded midfielder alongside him and Bruno Fernandes ahead of them United's midfield looks more balanced than it has in some time, capable of adapting to the needs of the game and asserting itself on weaker opponents.

Storylines

Taking Southampton for granted is rarely a shrewd idea and assuming anything where United are concerned is no wiser. This game might just end up with neither side quite able to separate themselves from the other, a 2-2 draw being the result we are predicting.