Southampton vs. Manchester United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Southampton vs. Manchester United soccer game
Manchester United will look to get a leg up on Southampton in their first matchup against each other this year. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton will be strutting in after a win while Man United will be stumbling in from a loss.
Man United didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with Crystal Palace this past Saturday. Man United fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 1-2. Man United was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Crystal Palace apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Feb. 27.
Meanwhile, Southampton kept it a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion. Southampton took their contest against Brighton 2-0. That result was just more of the same for Southampton, who also won the last time these teams played (March 30).
Man United and Southampton tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Man United got the W in their second match 3-2. Southampton are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
