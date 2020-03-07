Southampton vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Southampton

Current Records: Newcastle United 8-12-8; Southampton 10-14-4

What to Know

Newcastle United is headed to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Newcastle comes in off of four low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

On Saturday, the Magpies and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Southampton came up short against West Ham United on Saturday, falling 3-1.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Newcastle won by a goal, slipping past Southampton 2-1. Will Newcastle repeat their success, or does Southampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with Southampton.