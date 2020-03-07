Southampton vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southampton vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Southampton
Current Records: Newcastle United 8-12-8; Southampton 10-14-4
What to Know
Newcastle United is headed to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Newcastle comes in off of four low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
On Saturday, the Magpies and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Southampton came up short against West Ham United on Saturday, falling 3-1.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Newcastle won by a goal, slipping past Southampton 2-1. Will Newcastle repeat their success, or does Southampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Newcastle United won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with Southampton.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 20, 2019 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Oct 27, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Southampton 0
- Mar 10, 2018 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Southampton 2
