Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Tottenham Hotspur @ Southampton

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-6-6; Southampton 6-10-4

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to at St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Tottenham is staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Spurs for now since they're up 7-1-1 across their past nine matchups.

Tottenham and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Crystal Palace tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Tottenham's record to 8-6-6 and Southampton's to 6-10-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Who: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven out of their last nine games against Southampton.