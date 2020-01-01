Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Southampton
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-6-6; Southampton 6-10-4
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur is headed to at St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Tottenham is staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Spurs for now since they're up 7-1-1 across their past nine matchups.
Tottenham and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, Southampton and Crystal Palace tied 1-1, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out Tottenham's record to 8-6-6 and Southampton's to 6-10-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won seven out of their last nine games against Southampton.
- Sep 28, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 05, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 21, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 26, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Southampton 2
- Mar 19, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 18, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 28, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 26, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Southampton 1
-
Inter Miami names Alonso head coach
The 2020 MLS season kicks off in late February
-
Monterrey wins Liga MX
It's another title for the northern club in dramatic fashion
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Liga MX final: Second leg preview
Los Rayados have a one-goal lead after the first leg
-
Premier League coaching hot seat
There have already been a handful of coaching changes in England's top flight this season
-
WHU signs Moyes after sacking Pellegrini
The Hammers are just one point above the relegation zone heading into the new year
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted
-
Premier League Boxing Day takeaways
Eighteen of the Premier League's 20 teams were in action on Boxing Day