Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Southampton

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-6-6; Southampton 6-10-4

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to at St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Tottenham is staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Spurs for now since they're up 7-1-1 across their past nine matchups.

Tottenham and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Crystal Palace tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Tottenham's record to 8-6-6 and Southampton's to 6-10-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

  • Who: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: St. Mary's Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven out of their last nine games against Southampton.

  • Sep 28, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
  • Dec 05, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Southampton 1
  • Jan 21, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Southampton 1
  • Dec 26, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Southampton 2
  • Mar 19, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Mar 18, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Dec 28, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Southampton 1
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Southampton 1
Our Latest Stories