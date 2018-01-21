Southampton vs. Tottenham odds: EPL picks from model that's up 1,800 percent

Before wagering on Tottenham-Southampton, check out what the Soccerbot has to say. Getty Images

Tottenham travels to face Southampton on Sunday, at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. Tottenham is a -164 money line favorite, meaning you'd have to wager $164 to win $100. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 2.5, unchanged from the open.

Tottenham is favored by one goal.



Before you bet on Tottenham vs. Southampton, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.



In its debut week on SportsLine, the model went 4-1 against the spread in its five featured English Premier League games. That was no surprise, either. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Among the winners: The math professor's model nailed Liverpool (+0.5 goals) vs. Manchester City and Leicester City (+1.5 goals) at Chelsea.



Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on the EPL fixture between Tottenham and Southampton and its picks are in. You can see them over at SportsLine.



We can go ahead and tell you the model likes the total going Over, but what about betting the money line and against the spread?



Sumpter knows this is an important game for both clubs involved. Tottenham, who will be level with Liverpool in fourth place with a win, will be looking to secure its 10th victory against Southampton in its last 13 tries.

Tottenham enters this contest on a six game unbeaten streak in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and only conceding three during that span.



And Spurs forward Harry Kane has been in superb form against Southampton. Kane has scored five goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Southampton, including a hat trick against the Saints in Tottenham's 5-2 victory on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Southampton has failed to secure a Premier League victory in its last 10 attempts. And after Saturday's results, Southampton currently sits inside the relegation zone.



And Southampton is winless in its last five home Premier League matches against Spurs since re-entering the top flight in 2012.



But just because Tottenham has had success against Southampton doesn't mean it will cover the spread.



Southampton has scored in four of its last five EPL fixtures and is fresh off a disappointing 2-2 draw at Watford that saw the Hornets score a 90th-minute equalizer.



Sumpter's model has identified strong value on the money line and against the spread.



So which side should you back in the Tottenham-Southampton game on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Tottenham-Southampton you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1,800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.