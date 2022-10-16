The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Southampton

Current Records: West Ham United 3-5-1; Southampton 2-6-1

What to Know

Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per matchup before their match on Sunday. They and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. West Ham should still be riding high after a win, while Southampton will be looking to right the ship.

Southampton has to be aching after a bruising 4-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for the Irons and Fulham on Sunday, but West Ham stepped up in the second half for a 3-1 victory.

After a 0-0 draw in their first fixture last year, Southampton came out ahead of West Ham 3-2 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +195; Draw +235; West Ham +140

Series History

West Ham United have won seven out of their last 12 games against Southampton.