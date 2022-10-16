The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- West Ham United @ Southampton
- Current Records: West Ham United 3-5-1; Southampton 2-6-1
What to Know
Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per matchup before their match on Sunday. They and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. West Ham should still be riding high after a win, while Southampton will be looking to right the ship.
Southampton has to be aching after a bruising 4-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for the Irons and Fulham on Sunday, but West Ham stepped up in the second half for a 3-1 victory.
After a 0-0 draw in their first fixture last year, Southampton came out ahead of West Ham 3-2 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. West Ham United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +195; Draw +235; West Ham +140
Series History
West Ham United have won seven out of their last 12 games against Southampton.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Sep 11, 2021 - West Ham United 0 vs. Southampton 0
- May 23, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Dec 29, 2020 - West Ham United 0 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 29, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 14, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Southampton 0
- May 04, 2019 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Dec 27, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Aug 19, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Feb 04, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 25, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 0