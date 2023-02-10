Wolverhampton will take on Southampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton are 1-3-6 at home, while Wolverhampton are 1-3-6 on the road. Wolverhampton have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 3-3-1 when expecting a win. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,077.09. Southampton can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 4-2-11 in that position.

The latest Wolverhampton vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Wolverhampton as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Southampton the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Southampton vs. Wolves money line: Southampton +195, Wolves +150, Draw +210

Southampton vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Wolverhampton

After having lost a blowout in their previous game against Liverpool, Wolverhampton were happy to have found some success on Saturday. Wolverhampton blew past Liverpool 3-0. Wolverhampton's win was the first time they've beaten Liverpool in league play since 2010. The win bumped their Premier League season record up to 5-5-11.

Wolverhampton enter Saturday's match having scored 15 goals this season, while conceding 30 times. Wolves have been much better defensively of late, recording a shutout in two of their last three league games.

What you need to know about Southampton

Meanwhile, Southampton didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Brentford on Saturday. Southampton's bruising 3-0 loss to Brentford might stick with them for a while. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Southampton of the 3-0 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in May of 2022. The loss dropped their Premier League season record down to 4-3-14.

Southampton sits at the bottom of the EPL table, having won just one of their last nine games. The Saints have been shutout in each of their last two games on home soil and they've lost four consecutive league games against Wolves.

