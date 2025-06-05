The UEFA Nations League final is set after Spain defeated France 5-4 on Thursday in a wild semifinal. After going ahead 2-0 in the first half via Nico Williams and Mikel Merino, Spain wouldn't let up and now will join Portugal in the final, despite seeing France come somewhat close to tying it. Even with that early lead, the goals wouldn't let up with Lamine Yamal netting a second-half brace while Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and assisted another.

There was friendly banter ahead of the match that this could decide the Ballon d'Or as Barcelona starlet Yamal is squaring off with France and PSG star Ousmane Dembele, and the 17-year-old was sure to have his say in the match. Spain showed why their among the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup despite their defensive struggles late on.

France made things interesting with four goals in the second half of play, including three after the 80th minute, but it was a case of too little too late. Randal Kolo Muani's goal to bring France within a goal was quite a header as Rayan Cherki's introduction sparked the attack in his France debut, but that golden chance to tie it didn't come before time ran out.

That impact will give Didier Deschamps something to think about when setting up his team moving forward, but losing to this version of Spain is nothing to be ashamed of. Luis de la Fuente has an impressive squad at his disposal, and with improvement from his defensive partnership, this is a team that can rival any in the world. The midfield balance of Pedri, Merino, and Martin Zubimendi is an impressive one, and the attack has so many options. Yamal is still only 17 and is performing like one of the best players in the world and now he's set to square off with Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Spain already having won Euro 2024 and the 2023 UEFA Nations League, they'll have a chance to do a three-peat of UEFA competitions on Sunday when they meet Portugal in Munich. Portugal had an impressive victory against Germany to make it to the final, and with how both of these teams play, it could be quite an open match on Sunday.