Spain vs. Argentina keys to the game: Will a battle between Lionel Messi and Rodri define the World Cup final?

It's time for the World Cup to be decided as Spain chase their second title while Argentina are in search of their fourth, looking to win the tournament in back-to-back editions. It's a tournament that could be the final one for a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, and he is producing in style with eight goals and four assists while looking to win the Golden Boot. But what could define this clash of epic proportions? Spain are in pursuit of history behind their defense while Argentina could cement this era as a true dynasty. But only one can win, so here's what to look for ahead of the match:

Argentina want to drag it out or strike first

Argentina have various options for approaching the World Cup final under Lionel Scaloni. They've shown that they can be extremely physical during matches, although going overboard in the World Cup final could lead to going down a man, which would make it extremely hard to break down Spain's balanced attack. But if Argentina gets the first goal, that's when Spain can't settle into their base attack, and it raises the chances that they can score multiple goals due to Spain leaving space behind while trying to score themselves. Moments like this are where Argentina's experience comes into play. Trying to win back-to-back World Cups, there isn't anything that this squad hasn't seen, and it shows when they've been able to come back after going behind in so many matches.

The longer that the game goes and its level, the more it favors Argentina because of that experience. If they need to play for 90 minutes, 120, or even three days, it doesn't matter, and a penalty shoot-out favors Emi Martinez. Argentina won't try to be conservative and play for extra time, but if the game gets there, they won't feel out of place.

Messi or Rodri, who wins

Everything that Argentina has done during this tournament has come through Messi, and while his streak of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup matches has come to an end, it was replaced by him assisting his teammates in critical moments. If Argentina win, they'll need their talisman to be at his best, but Spain has one of the best tools in the world at trying to stop Argentina's attack from getting into their flow.

A suffocating defense is built in the mold of their captain, Rodri, whose strength in stopping counters due to his anticipation is critical to Spain's success. He's completed over 700 passes during the World Cup as well, ensuring that Spain are able to turn those possessions into attacks going the other way. While he's not a flashy midfielder by any means, Rodri's importance is clear, and it's a reason why he has also won the Ballon d'Or. The team is so calm even when they're trying to push for a late goal, and it all begins with Rodri. If he's able to control the game, keeping track of Messi and Enzo Fernandez, it will be a long day for Argentina, but if Messi wins this battle, that's when things get quite interesting.

Set piece dominance

Argentina's six goals from set pieces ranked second in the World Cup, while Spain only had two during the tournament. Defensively, Argentina have only allowed one goal from a set piece compared to none by Spain, but in a game that will be decided by fine margins, this is an area where Argentina has a clear advantage. Cristian Romero is a menace on corners both for club and country, and that has continued during the World Cup, while Lisandro Martinez has also been able to get on the end of balls. Of course, it helps to have Messi's delivery from dead ball situations and his striking from free kicks, but if Argentina gets a dead ball situation, it'll be one to watch.

How to watch Spain vs. Argentina

Date: Sunday, July 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Spain +125; Draw +200; Argentina +254