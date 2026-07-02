Spain vs. Austria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 25-15 run

Spain look to continue their march towards their second World Cup championship since 2010 when they battle Austria in a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matchup on Thursday. Spain, who are third in the FIFA rankings, won Group H by outscoring opponents 5-0. Austria, meanwhile, finished second in Group J. They defeated Jordan 3-1, lost to Argentina 2-0 and played to a 3-3 draw with Algeria. Austria are looking for their best World Cup finish since taking third in 1954.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif. The latest Spain vs. Austria odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at -370 (risk $370 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Austria at +1100 and a draw at +460. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Spain are -1200 to advance, with Austria at +680. Spaniard Mikel Oyarzabal (-105) has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer, with Lamine Yamal at +115. Before locking in any Spain vs. Austria picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Austria predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-15-2 run (63%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Spain vs. Austria and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Austria vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Austria 90-minute money line Spain -360, Austria +1100, Draw +460 Spain vs. Austria over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. Austria to qualify for next round: Spain -1200, Austria +680 Spain vs. Austria picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Austria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spain vs. Austria predictions

After examining Spain vs. Austria from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (+106). Eimer sees Spain as being the much more talented side, but hasn't played at their best yet. Austria, meanwhile, are taking part in the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and have been one of the more exciting teams so far.

"This is one of the harder to predict Round of 32 matches for me," Eimer said. "If Spain was playing how they should be playing it would be easy, but right now it's a coin-flip of which Spain side shows up." With all of the uncertainties entering the match, Eimer is taking the Under. See Eimer's best bets for Spain vs. Austria at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spain vs. Austria at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Austria picks

After studying the Spain vs. Austria matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. Austria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Austria, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.