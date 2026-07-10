Spain vs. Belgium odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup quarterfinal picks from expert on 25-16 roll

Spain continue their 2026 World Cup run on Friday as they take on Belgium in a quarterfinal matchup. The Spaniards have bounced back from a surprising draw against Cape Verde to open the tournament to win every other match, all with clean sheets, and become the second favorite at +410 (via FanDuel Sportsbook) to win it all. Belgium, meanwhile, turned to some younger players to knock out the co-host Americans 4-1 in the Round of 16, setting up this clash of European powers in the quarters.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif. The latest Spain vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel list Spain at -170 (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Belgium at +490 and a draw at +300. Spain are -360 favorites to advance to the semifinals, with Belgium at +270. Before locking in any Spain vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Belgium predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Additionally, he's on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks entering Tuesday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Spain vs. Belgium and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Belgium 90-minute money line Spain -170, Belgium +490, Draw +300 Spain vs. Belgium over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. Belgium to advance: Spain -355, Belgium +270 Spain vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Belgium streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spain vs. Belgium predictions

After examining Spain vs. Belgium from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Eimer notes that Spain's offense is loaded enough to possibly get this total cleared on its own. "This team is stacked with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal still healthy and fit, so it's hard not to back goals to some degree," Eimer said.

Belgium, meanwhile, were inconsistent through the group stage and Round of 32, but seemed to find their form against the USA earlier this week, making them a strong candidate to contribute to the scoring equation, even against a staunch Spanish defense. "The one thing we can say about this team is that they found their best form at the best possible time," Eimer added. See Eimer's best bets for Spain vs. Belgium at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spain vs. Belgium at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Belgium picks

After studying Spain vs. Belgium from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. Belgium? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Belgium, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on WC picks, and find out.