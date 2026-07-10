Spain vs. Belgium odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup quarterfinal picks from expert on 18-7 roll

After eliminating the United States in impressive fashion, Belgium have turned their attention to one of the 2026 World Cup favorites when they meet Spain in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday. Belgium crushed the United States 4-1 on Monday, while Spain advanced with a 1-0 win over Portugal earlier that day. Spain are looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2010, when they won the competition. Belgium last reached the semifinals in 2018, when they placed third.

Kickoff for Spain vs. Belgium is 3 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif. The latest Spain vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at -170 (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Belgium at +490 and a draw at +300. Spain are -360 favorites to advance with Belgium at +270. Mikel Oyarzabel (+120), Lamine Yamal (+150) and Ferran Torres (+175) have the lowest anytime goal scorer odds.

Before locking in any Spain vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Belgium predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a an 18-7 roll (+908) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Spain vs. Belgium and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Belgium 90-minute money line Spain -170, Belgium +490, Draw +300 Spain vs. Belgium over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. Belgium to advance: Spain -355, Belgium +270 Spain vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Belgium streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spain vs. Belgium predictions

After examining Spain vs. Belgium from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (+112). Spain have been dominant so far in the competition, outscoring their opponents 9-0 with five clean sheets and four wins and one draw. Dating back to last September in World Cup qualifying, Spain have 11 wins and four draws, allowing just four goals.

Belgium has outscored their opponents 13-5 in the competition, but has not seen the likes of the Spanish defense. "The Belgians have a great deal of attacking firepower, but it will still be hard for them to breach this well-drilled Spain defense," Green said. See Green's best bets for Spain vs. Belgium at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spain vs. Belgium at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Belgium picks

After studying Spain vs. Belgium from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a best bet. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. Belgium? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Belgium, all from expert on an 18-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.