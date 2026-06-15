Spain vs. Cabo Verde odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup favorites in Spain will kick off their tournament with a Group H match versus Cabo Verde on Monday. The Spanish are No. 2 in FIFA rankings and are seeking their second championship at this event. Cabo Verde enter the World Cup 2026 ranked 67th in rankings as they'll be making their World Cup debut. This will be the first-ever meeting between the nations.

Kickoff is noon ET from Atlanta Stadium. The latest Spain vs. Cabo Verde odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Spaniards as -1500 favorites (risk $1,500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cabo Verde at +3500 and a draw at +1300. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Cape Verde picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Cabo Verde vs. Spain predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Spain vs. Cabo Verde and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Cabo Verde vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Cabo Verde 90-minute money line Spain -1500, Cabo Verde +3500, Draw +1300 Spain vs. Cabo Verde over/under: 3.5 goals Spain vs. Cabo Verde spread: Spain -2.5 (-133) Spain vs. Cabo Verde picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Cabo Verde streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cabo Verde vs. Spain predictions

After examining Spain vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green is leaning Under 3.5 total goals (+108). Cabo Verde faced just one team in the top 50 of FIFA rankings over their last seven qualifying matches, which was a 1-0 victory over Cameroon. They are taking a giant leap up in competition in facing the Spaniards, as even scoring a single goal is a longshot. As for Spain, they are welcoming back star strikers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams from injury, so those two may not play the full match, thus limiting Spain's goal scoring opportunities.

"[Cabo Verde] lack quality in attack, so they could struggle to score in this game," Green told SportsLine. "La Roja kept clean sheets in five of their last six competitive games, which shows just how strong the Spanish defense is. The only exception was a 2-2 draw with Turkiye in November, but Spain had already qualified for the World Cup by that point, so they weren't particularly motivated. It's hard to see them conceding in this game." See Green's best bets for Spain vs. Cabo Verde at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Cape Verde vs. Spain at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Cabo Verde picks

After studying Spain vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green has locked in a pair of best bets, including one pick he calls "a frightening prospect." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Cabo Verde vs. Spain? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Cabo Verde, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.