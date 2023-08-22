Criticism is mounting on Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales after his apology for forcibly kissing Jennifer Hermoso as the team collected their winner's medals at the Women's World Cup failed to convince.

The strongest condemnation yet of Rubiales came from Spain's acting second deputy minister Yolanda Diaz, who said the event earned "our most resounding condemnation," per ESPN. "Nothing more and nothing less, a woman has been harassed and assaulted. [Rubiales'] excuses are useless. What we ask is for the sports law to be applied and for the Sport's federation protocols to be activated. This person should resign."

Diaz is one of several government officials in Spain who have criticized Rubiales, including acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez. "It shows that in our country there's a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women," Sanchez said Tuesday. "What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn't sufficient, I'd say it wasn't adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps."

The controversy comes amidst the ongoing protest against the federation and head coach Jorge Vilda for fostering an unprofessional and toxic workplace. Fifteen players refused call-ups to the national team last September, and though a handful made themselves available for selection at the World Cup, seven players continue their demonstration.

Rubiales' inappropriate behavior has lingered over Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup victory, and serves as an example of the toxic culture players allege is rampant throughout the federation. A reported failed attempt to save face by Rubiales and his allies also exemplifies the federation's refusal to prioritize player safety and welfare despite a lengthy list of complaints.

The federation president unsuccessfully pleaded with Hermoso to appear alongside him in his apology video, per Spanish media reports, and Vilda also approached the player's family three times on Rubiales' behalf. The report also suggests that the statement the federation put out on Hermoso's behalf in which Rubiales' forced kiss was described as a "mutual gesture" was not actually from the player herself.

The only time Hermoso has publicly addressed the situation was during a post-match Instagram live from the locker room, when she said, "Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that."

Rubiales has also earned condemnation outside of Spain, namely from high profile women's soccer players. Here's the reaction to the incident so far.

Player reaction

In addition to officials in Spain, players from around the world are also reacting to the incident.

Megan Rapinoe

"It made me think about how much we are required to endure," the U.S. women's national team star told The Atlantic. "Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year [to protest poor treatment by their coach and federation] still aren't on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn't have to have that.

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man [Rubiales] at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni [Hermoso] has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Caroline Seger

The Sweden captain demanded change at the federation when she addressed the incident.

"It's horrible and unacceptable," she said, per Swedish publication Aftonbladet. "I can't understand how it can happen and to me it feels really weird. I want the whole world to react and I want something to happen because it's clear that there are problems in RFEF. If people think it's not wrong, it's just not acceptable!"