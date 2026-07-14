Spain vs. France odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup semifinal picks from expert on 25-16 run

Two of the top three teams in FIFA rankings will meet in a World Cup 2026 semifinal on Tuesday as Spain take on France. Led by Kylian Mbappe, France are ranked No. 1 and coming off a 2-0 quarterfinals victory over Morocco. The third-ranked Spaniards, who feature teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, defeated Belgium, 2-1, in the quarters to reach their second ever World Cup semifinal. Spain are aiming for their second championship at this tournament, while France are hoping to become the fifth nation with at least three World Cup titles.

Kickoff for Spain vs. France is 3 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium. The latest France vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at +140 (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Spain at +220 and a draw also at +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. France are -152 to advance to the final, with Spain at +126. Before locking in any Spain vs. France picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Spain predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen positive returns.

Now, Eimer has studied France vs. Spain and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for France vs. Spain:

Spain vs. France 90-minute money line France +140, Spain +220, Draw +200 Spain vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. France to qualify for next round: France -152, Spain +126 Spain vs. France picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. France streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Spain predictions

After examining Spain vs. France from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-108). The last three meetings between these two have all gone over 2.5 goals, including a nine-goal thriller in their most recent matchup. There's been an average of 3.3 total goals over their last 11 competitive matchups, with their most recent World Cup meeting seeing four combined goals.

France have the best offense in the sport, and of their last 15 matches, 13 have had at least three combined goals. Spain finally conceding in their last game will give the French even more confidence they can find the back of the net, but the Spaniards should also contribute to the Over. Their last 10 matches versus European opponents have averaged 3.3 combined goals. See Eimer's best bets for France vs. Spain at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Spain vs. France at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. France picks

After studying the France vs. Spain matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including two that return plus-money You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for France vs. Spain, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.