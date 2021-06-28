Croatia took the lead in their 2020 UEFA European Championship round of 16 clash with Spain through a comical Unai Simon own goal at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Pedri played a seemingly routine pass back to the goalkeeper from just inside the Spanish half and the Athletic Club man then appeared to lose track of it as it deceived him and went all the way in.

Until that point, 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia had struggled for a foothold in the game, but Luis Enrique's men quickly pulled level through Paris Saint-Germain man Pablo Sarabia.

Own goals have been at a high level at the Euro with nine now -- just one short of double figures -- and just days after the Spanish benefitted from two in their group stage win over Slovakia with one scored by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.