Spain vs. Portugal odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks from expert on 25-16 run

The Iberian Derby will be renewed on Monday in a Round of 16 match at the World Cup 2026 as Spain take on Portugal. These neighboring nations have faced off over 40 times previously, but this will be just their third FIFA World Cup meeting. Lamine Yamal and Spain won their first knockout stage match, 3-0, over Austria, while the Portuguese, behind a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated Croatia, 2-1, in the Round of 32. Across their prior two World Cup matchups, Spain won in 2010, and there was a draw in 2018.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium. The Portuguese won on penalties in the squads' last meeting in June 2025. The latest Portugal vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at -115 (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Portugal at +310 and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Spain are -225 to advance, with Portugal at +180. Before locking in any Spain vs. Portugal picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Portugal vs. Spain and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Portugal vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Portugal 90-minute money line Spain -115, Portugal +310, Draw +260 Spain vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. Portugal to qualify for next round: Spain -225, Portugal +180 Spain vs. Portugal picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Portugal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Portugal vs. Spain predictions

After examining Spain vs. Portugal from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. These teams met just a year ago in the UEFA Nations League in which four total goals were scored, and their last World Cup matchup in 2018 saw six goals go on the scoreboard. Over the last four competitive meetings between Spain and Portugal, the matches have averaged 3.3 combined goals.

Both squads had underwhelming showings in their 2026 World Cup openers but have displayed their true form since, and that's been reflected on the scoreboard. Each has seen an average of 2.7 total goals over their last three matches thanks to world-class playmakers like Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Oyarzabal. Given the teams' recent trends, and historical tendencies, Eimer sees more value in backing the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Portugal vs. Spain at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Spain vs. Portugal at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Portugal picks

After studying the Portugal vs. Spain matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including a plus-money prop on a player who looks "unstoppable." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. Portugal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. Spain, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.