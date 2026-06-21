Spain vs. Saudi Arabia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Spain will look to shake off a shocking result against Cabo Verde in their opener as they take on Saudi Arabia in an important Group H match to begin the 2026 World Cup schedule on Sunday. The Spaniards couldn't find an answer against a resilient Cabo Verde defense in the scoreless draw. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, had to leave their opener against Uruguay satisfied with a 1-1 draw. All four teams in the group have just one point, leaving this a critical match for both sides' chances of advancing.

Kickoff is noon ET from Atlanta Stadium. The latest Spain vs. Saudi Arabia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Spaniards as -1000 favorites (risk $1,000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Saudi Arabia at +2000 and a draw at +950. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Saudi Arabia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Saudi Arabia vs. Spain predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Saudi Arabia vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 90-minute money line Spain -1000, Saudi Arabia +2000, Draw +950 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia over/under: 3.5 goals Spain vs. Saudi Arabia spread: Spain -2.5 (-104) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Saudi Arabia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Saudi Arabia vs. Spain predictions

After examining Spain vs. Saudi Arabia from every angle, Green is leaning Under 3.5 total goals (-142). Green notes that Spain

badly missed wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams during the opener. Both were deemed unfit to start, and came on as late subs. It's unclear how they'll be utilized at this point, but Green remains at least somewhat concerned about their attack until that is figured out.

On the other end, Spain was stout on defense and should be able to continue that against a Saudi Arabia squad that doesn't feature many big-time offensive playmakers. "La Roja look perfectly capable of keeping a clean sheet against Saudi Arabia," Green said. See Green's best bets for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Saudi Arabia vs. Spain at FanDuel here:

How to make Spain vs. Saudi Arabia picks

After studying Spain vs. Saudi Arabia from every angle, Green has locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Saudi Arabia vs. Spain? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.