Support for Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso is pouring in after Spanish football president Luis Rubiales refused to resign following his forced kiss on the player during the 2023 World Cup medal ceremony. Reaction to Rubiales' action on the podium and behavior during the final has come into headlines after additional footage of him grabbing his crotch while in the box suite alongside Queen Letizia of Spain and FIFA President Gianni Infantino also surfaced.

Rubiales and the federation released video and announcements that falsely attached Hermoso's name to apologies. Representation from Hermoso's player union and agency released statements saying that they would be responsible for her interests and be the reference as her spokespeople moving forward. The pressure for action against Rubiales has increasingly built since the World Cup final, with calls for his resignation as an eventual consequence.

The federation held an emergency meeting where many thought the Spain boss would finally quit, with earlier reports that he would resign at the meeting. Instead, Rubiales doubled down and declared four consecutive times "I will not resign!" to the applause within the room. In his long-winded speech, he projected himself as the victim of a witch hunt and blamed "false feminism." He then extended a new four-year contract to Jorge Vilda at $500,00 per year, despite a previous player strike under the coach's tenure.

Multiple Spain national team and domestic club players, current and former, have reacted and posted support of Hermoso. Here are some of the reactions to Rubiales speech:

Spain women's players

Several of the initial 15 players, "Las 15," who tried to address issues about Vilda with the federation behind closed doors have made statements of support for Hermoso in response to Rubiales remarks. The players, many on FC Barcelona, had a private email turned around on them and were outcasted by the federation last September. In the build-up to the World Cup, some players were granted individual meetings to smooth things over, and some eventually were named to the 2023 World Cup roster.

Aitana Bonmati: Bonmatti as one of them and went on to win the 2023 World Cup Golden Ball. She took to social media to support Hermoso.

"There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you mate."

Patri Guijarro: Another of the 15 players who tried to confront the federation with concerns, she was not selected to the 2023 World Cup roster, opting to stand with the initial player protest.

"It's over. With you Jenni Hermoso. Unfortunate to reach this point to believe that the complaints from months ago were real."

Alexia Putellas: The two-time Ballon d'Or winner, was away from competitive play and recovering from an ACL injury when "Las 15" attempted to enact change with the federation. She recovered in time to make the World Cup roster, and was seen celebrating with Hermoso in World Cup victory celebrations as the duo swapped jersey's. The player received some criticism online for not being more publicly vocal in the initial protest, despite releasing her own statements and supporting the movement and players in the background.

"This is unacceptable. It's over. With you partner, Jenni Hermoso."

Mapi Leon: She was also left off the World Cup roster as one of the 15 players in protest. The Champions League winner and FC Barcelona defender provided the lengthiest statement on social media.

"It has not been necessary to spend a lot of time to see that what was demanded a few months ago was not a simple tantrum. The images speak for themselves, and I don't think there is much more to add. It is unacceptable. For all the women, with you Jenni Hermoso."

Spain men's players

There has been a global reaction to Rubiales World Cup actions, and his recent remarks at the emergency federation meeting have sparked more statements of support for Hermoso and calls for his resignation.

Iker Casillas: The former Spain goalkeeper and World Cup champion initially posted a short reaction saying "Shame," but then followed up with a lengthier reaction about how attention has shifted away from the team.

"We should spend these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all! To boast of a title that we did not have in women's football but..."

David De Gea: The goalkeeper also reacted on social media but kept it short in a shot at the President saying, "My ears are bleeding," while adding a circus tent and theater mask emojis.

Hector Bellarin: The Spanish fullback gave a reaction on his Instagram stories.

"What is happening is truly shameful. From representing our country with that level of vulgarity, misrepresenting the victim's statements, and, on top of that, having the audacity to blame her, going on to victimize her for having committed an abuse, are facts that no one would do.

"How can this go unpunished? Football is a social tool to make advancements and progress, machismo should have no place within this system.

"The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake, they are able to lie, manipulate the truth & make the victim guilty in order to retain their power over others."

Borja Iglesias: The Spain and Real Betis forward made perhaps the most impactful statement, announcing in his Instagram stories that he will not play for the national team "until things change and this kind of action doesn't go unpunished."

Organizations

Multiple organizations have put out statements over the week with calls for action and for Rubiales to step down.

LIGA F: On Wednesday, Spain's top women's division released a statement calling for Rubiales' dismissal, they followed up with a reaction on social media.

"Out of respect for the values of sport. Out of respect for women's football. Out of respect for the woman. And to the men who fight alongside them. OUT OF RESPECT FOR FOOTBALL. ENOUGH NOW!"

Sevilla FC: The Spanish giants are the biggest and latest club to release a definitive statement that has multiple bullet points of remarks. They include support for Hermoso, and any actions she deems appropriate to take, a rejection of the gestures Rubiales made at the World Cup final, and a call for his immediate resignation.

Elsewhere

The global reaction to Rubiales has been vocal. Many players across women's soccer teams outside of Spain have responded with statements of support and reaction.

Caroline Seger and Megan Rapinoe: Earlier in the week Sweden's captain and the U.S. women's national team forward star both expressed their dissatisfaction with the events, supported Hermoso, and called for change.

Mana Shim: Within the footage of Rubiales' speech, multiple attendees are seen applauding his remarks and the NJ/NY Gotham FC player Mana posted about the reaction saying, "Rubiales' refusal to resign is horrifying.'

'But it's worse to see the men in the room applaud him - and the leaders in this sport who are still silent If we can't agree to punish sexual misconduct caught on video in front of millions, how can women anywhere in football feel safe?"

Shim has recently returned to playing after stepping away from the game years ago after sustaining multiple forms of abuse by NWSL coaches including sexual misconduct and harassment. She and Sinead Farrelly were players named in The Athletic's report of sexual coercion and institutional failure. The report led to investigations into widespread abuse across women's professional soccer in the United States.

Alex Morgan: The USWNT megastar also reacted on social media.

"Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation."

What's next

More reactions and statements continue to pour in from Spain and across the globe. There is an expectation that the Spanish government may get involved and call on Rubiales to resign. Rubiales is also Vice President of UEFA, but there has been no formal communication by the governing body on his recent actions or remarks.