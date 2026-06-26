Spain vs. Uruguay odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 23-13 run

Spain will look to wrap up the top spot in Group H as they take on a desperate Uruguay squad on Friday in the 2026 World Cup. The Spaniards had a shocking draw against Cape Verde in their opener before bouncing back with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their second match. A win gives Spain the top spot in the group, while a draw will also likely do the same. Uruguay, meanwhile, have a huge range of potential outcomes. They are in control of their own destiny since a win clinches advancement. A draw will likely put them through as well, though a loss will eliminate them.

Kickoff for Spain vs. Uruguay is at 8 p.m. ET from Guadalajara. The latest Uruguay vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at -155 (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Uruguay at +500 and a draw at +250. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Uruguay picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Uruguay predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Friday on a 23-13-2 run (+387) on World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Spain vs. Uruguay and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Uruguay vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Uruguay 90-minute money line Spain -155, Uruguay +500, Draw +250 Spain vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals Spain vs. Uruguay spread: Spain -1.5 (+176) Spain vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine Spain vs. Uruguay streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spain vs. Uruguay predictions

After examining Uruguay vs. Spain from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+128). Spain eased concerns about their offensive attack with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out. Uruguay, meanwhile, have found the net in both matches, including two goals last time out against Cape Verde.

Eimer, however, does have concerns about Uruguay's defense, and Spain's offense could present issues for that unit. "Spain welcoming back their key players combined with Mikel Oyarzabal finding two goals and and assist are given this team some tremendously increased levels of confidence," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for Spain vs. Uruguay at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Uruguay vs. Spain at FanDuel:

How to make Uruguay vs. Spain picks

After studying Spain vs. Uruguay from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in three best bets, two of which return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Spain vs. Uruguay? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Uruguay vs. Spain, all from expert on a 23-13 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.