Spain vs. Argentina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
Both teams are looked at as candidates to win this summer's World Cup
Argentina faces off against Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in a tasty international friendly where Lionel Messi may see the field.
Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to know
Messi didn't play against Italy on Friday as he had a slight leg injury and it wasn't worth the risk playing him, but he may see the field here for a little. Keep an eye on the attack of each side, as Jorge Sampaoli is looking at players like Cristian Pavon and Lautaro Martinez for the final World Cup roster, while Spain is aiming to find its combination in attack with the likes of Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata battling it out.
Prediction
Messi doesn't play much, but Gonzalo Higuain is the bright spot as the two-time World Cup winners earn a nice road victory against a Spain team with a few changes from the Germany match. Argentina 2, Spain 1.
