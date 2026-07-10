Spain vs. Belgium odds, prediction, preview, picks, start time for World Cup match on Friday

A date with France in the World Cup semifinal is one the line when Lamine Yamal and Spain take on Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium in a quarterfinal match on Thursday. Spain defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to get here and haven't allowed a goal yet, while Belgium thrashed the United States in their last outing. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The latest Spain vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel list Spain as -350 favorites to qualify for the semifinals, while Belgium are +265. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more Spain vs. Belgium picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Spain vs. Belgium odds

Spain vs. Belgium 90-minute money line: Spain -160, Tie +290, Belgium +470 Spain vs. Belgium 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over -130, Under +106) Bet Spain vs. Belgium on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Spain vs. Belgium betting preview

It's hard to lose games if you don't concede goals. Spain carries a perfect defensive record into the quarterfinals, having held each opponent to a goose egg. It's a remarkable feat, even with all the talent on the Spanish roster.

It's also all but surely not sustainable. The teams Spain have facd -- Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria and Portugal -- all have their own attacking problems, whether it be from a lack of proven talent or systemic dysfunction. Belgium don't have a proven striker who can play a full game, depending on how you feel about Charles De Ketelaere and the 2026 version of Romelu Lukaku.

But De Ketelaere has shown flashes of promise and Lukaku has proven to be effective in short bursts. The Belgians also have talented winger like Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard, along with one of the sport's best passers in midfield in Youri Tielemans. The Belgians are much more competent in attack than they get credit for, and they're not relying on a 41-year-old up top.

That being said, Spain have the talent advantage. Yamal is a sublime player even if he hasn't quite fired on all cylinders, while Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo have helped make up for Nico Williams' poor health. The Spanish attack hasn't completely gelled, but there's so much quality here.

The 4-1 thrashing of the United States showed that Belgium can play some ball, but the Americans also gifted multiple goals to their opponents. Spain is a much more buttoned-up team. This might be a tight game, but Spain should be able to advance.

Spain vs. Belgium picks, prediction

Both teams to score - Yes (-132)

Spain's goal should finally be invaded on Friday. Belgian coach Rudi Garcia seemed to finally find a working system when he pulled Doku and De Bruyne in the second half against Senegal. Belgium have scored seven goals since then. Yes, the Americans gift-wrapped some goals, but the Belgian attack seems to actually have purpose now -- and Doku can now cook against tired legs in the second half if he comes off the bench again.

Leandro Trossard to score or assist (+280)

Trossard has been an integral part of the Belgian attack and shares the team lead for goal contributions with four. This is a great number for a player with an excellent chance to be part of Belgium getting on the board.