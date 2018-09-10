Spain vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV, stream online
Two of the best teams in Europe square off on Tuesday
There's a monster matchup in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday as Spain welcomes World Cup runner-up Croatia. It will be Spain's second match with new manager Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League as the manager of Barcelona.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Croatia may have all the momentum after their run at the World Cup, but with this one being in Spain at the small, intimidating venue of Elche, the hosts get the victory with a late goal from Marco Asensio.
